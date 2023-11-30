Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar singer, Davido reacted after singer, Rema reveals he will be taking a break from performing in order to recuperate.

Rema stated that he has ignored his health after years of touring and will be taking time out to recuperate until 2024.

Reacting to this, Davido stated that being an artist is not an easy job as it is both physically and mentally draining.

He noted that Rema has made Africa and the world proud beyond expectations with his exhilarating performance and music.

Davido encouraged Rema to get some rest and come back stronger.

He wrote:

“The Job ain’t easy … You’ve done Africa and the world proud .beyond expectations… get some rest King @heisrema come back stronger.”

Fans took to the comment section to praise Davido for his act of kindness towards Rema.

See reactions below:

dear_hopeee wrote: “At this point, every Nigerian needs a break. I wish the whole of December can be declared a public holiday. Hian.”

bella_bitesss penned: “Davido the caring being”

_deagram said: “Davido genuinely likes how Rema is doing well in the music industry. It’s amazing.”

kelly__banks____ wrote: “Una de hear am ? Davido no de rate him self the guy na humble rich guy”

See post below: