On the microblogging site X, a wife has come under fire for a long post in which she explained that her spouse was not her ideal before marriage.

The wife uploaded the post on her X account, @Drprincessjanet, explaining that she yielded to God’s plan even if her spouse was not her ideal.

“My hubby was not my spec🤭.

I remember discussing with my sister after my hubby made his intention known that he wants to marry me.

I told my sister he wasn’t handsome, I said he was just there sha🤪.

My sister said, send his picture let me see, I sent it and she was like are you sure village people haff not use chew gum to cover your eyes like this🤣🤣🤣.

“How can you say this handsome man is not fine” she said.

Looking back, I don’t know if it is because Dark, tall and pink lip is my spec or village people actually tried to cover my eye with chew gum, for me not to see say na fine bobo.

The truth is we all have a spec.

Physical spec.

Spiritual spec.

Financial spec.

Educational spec.

Tribal spec.

Family background spec.

Denominational spec.

Add more spec that you can think of.

But irrespective of the spec you have in mind, it is important to always submit all spec at the feet of Christ and accept God’s will.

By the way, na me fine pass between both of us. If you say otherwise I will block you😜.

©Princess Janet 2020”

Many online users, on the other hand, disagreed with her and criticized her for saying such a thing.

See some reactions below…

@nellsonpapi said: “lol, to think your husband is finer than you sef, this whole tweet dey gba!! You should be thanking God…i mean look at the kids!!!”

@SisterHuncho reacted: “E fine pass you, not your spec ko… if anything, you should be praising god you bagged a real one. See rubbish tweet”

@Iffect_07 asked: “But how did u have that opinion back then? What gave you such confidence? Cos based on appearance alone, this guy looks like an 8 to me, and u probably like a 5.”