Reality TV star Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, recently took to Snapchat to indicate her frustration with the quality of men she often come across.

She lamented the changes in the traditional gender roles, particularly the expectation of sharing bills in relationships. In her candid outburst, she questioned how men can claim to be providers while at the same time advocating for a 50-50 approach to expenses.

The outspoken reality star also jokingly criticized the idea of men wanting equality in financial responsibilities while still aspiring to be the “man” in the relationship. She playfully suggested that if a man expects her to split bills on the first date, he might as well ask her to fuel his car or contribute to his transport fare.

Doyin’s message carried a combination of sarcasm and irritation, highlighting her disbelief in the evolving dynamics of modern relationships.