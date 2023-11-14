Phyna, a popular reality star, shames her detractors as she announces her plans to tour the United Kingdom.

The BBNaija season 7 winner disclosed a December tour of the United Kingdom.

She stated that people had not seen anything in her and regarded her as a razz lady, but God has changed her story.

Phyna hailed herself by noting that she had had to fight her way to the current place that she is.

She wrote:

“The Razz child is about to tour UK for the first time…….. the one nobody saw anything good in…….. the one who fought her way to where she is now….. the one whose only backbone is HER

God is the greatest

God is not Man………”

See her post below: