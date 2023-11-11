A woman has slammed other women partaking in the famous ‘Surround Sound challenge’, which has gone viral on Tiktok.

The Tiktok challenge, which is currently quite popular, entails taping your phone to the ceiling while provocatively dancing, and it is mostly done by women on the App.

A Madonna University student was recently supposedly expelled for partaking in the viral fad.

The woman resorted to social media to criticize women who opted to partake in the Surround Sound trend, calling it a display of fatherless behaviour.

In her words;

“The reason why you go carry phone put for up dey twerk, dey shake bumbum is because you’re not loved, my sister.

You’re not loved, you’re seeking male validation on the internet.

Apparently, your fathers, your brothers or your husband, the men in your life don’t love you because I don’t see the reason why you’ll put phone on the ceiling and start shaking bumbum for male validation.

Because if they love you, if they love you true true and well well, you no go come internet dey shake bumbum.

Please parents love your children.

Fathers, love your girls so that they don’t come tomorrow on the internet and start displaying some level of self-hate, lack of self-confidence, fatherlessness behavior.

Surround Sound- Ceiling Challenge. Thoughts on what she said? 👀 pic.twitter.com/g7VEqaWM3k — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) November 10, 2023

Many Netizens have agreed with her in the comments, saying that participation in the Surround Sound challenge reeks of fatherless behavior.

See some reactions below:

@ideniyor wrote: “She’s saying this because she doesn’t have big bum bum. But she is 💯 right.”

@pacifik_cruise said: “She’s right… most girls that display high level of waywardness and an unquenchable thirst for male validation either didn’t have a father figure while growing up or their fathers didn’t love them enough…🤷🏽‍♂️”

@iam_Bonex disagreed: “She’s not right , most of these gen z women just want to do what is trending . They want to trend , it’s not about anything like self-h*te or not being loved .

Yes some of them are looking for sugar daddies too , someone to pay their bills but it has nothing to do with not being loved .”

@AnigboguEmma wrote: “I repeat since last year, na only this lady done make sense to me. God bless you ma”

@iamkingstev reacted: “She said it all and the hate in those girls heart will be doubled as they comment rubbish 🦦”