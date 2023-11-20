Popular actress, Angela Okorie has claimed that most of the women living in Lekki cheat in their marriages.

Angela made the statement in a recent interview where she talked about the importance of women marrying whom they love and the recent increase in the rate of divorce and cheating among couples.

According to her, the reason women cheat on their husband is because they aren’t in love with them.

She stated that a lot of married women in Lekki, are cheating on their husbands with other men, while maintaining the facade of being a classy wife.

Watch her speak below:

Check out the reactions trailing her statement below:

@IamBlaccode said: “It’s not just Lekki. Women cheat in their marriages everywhere. It’s called being human.”

@AdemolaAwosanya remarked: “By their fruits, you will surely know them.”

@Deraahhhhh wrote: “Everybody be saying Lekki, something is really happening there Fr”

@Imade002 lamented: “Wahala no de finish for this country”