Popular comedian, skitmaker and actor, Kunle Idowu, better known by his stage name Frank Donga, has opened on the pressure in the entertainment industry.

The actor, who has not been active in the industry of late, said he took time to care for his mental health and the need to ease the many pressures that constantly weigh on the shoulders of most people in the creative industry.

Frank noted there is pressure in the industry, and entertainers need to take time out and renew their energy for their creativity and, most importantly, for their mental health.

He said:

“I took a time out for myself. That’s one thing that many creatives don’t do enough of around the world, especially in Nigeria. There is so much pressure.

“Pressure to stay relevant, pressure to create, pressure to make money, and the worst of all pressure to trend. There’s a need for creatives to take time out to reflect and revitalise their energy for their creativity to burgeon once again. People within the creative industry don’t take care of their mental health and it is a huge problem.”