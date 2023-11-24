Popular Nigerian street pop artiste, Portable yells out as he drags a foreigner for reportedly refusing to grant his wife a visa to accompany him to the UK.

The controversial Zazoo hitmaker is ready to deliver a spectacular performance during his London event on November 26th.

He was furious, however, when they refused to issue his wife a visa so she could accompany him on the trip.

According to him, he planned to bring his wife there so they could spend time together before his performance, but the embassy refused her a visa.

He lamented, wondering why they would treat his wife in such manner because he is the hooligan, and they shouldn’t be taking out their frustrations on his wife.

Portable further claimed that the embassy are also trying to rip him.

Watch the video below: