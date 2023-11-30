Online users have been reacting to a video that shows Amarachi Uyanne, the winner of Nigeria’s Got Talent, berating her fellow campers at NYSC for fixing her grammar.

Many years ago, Amarachi became well-known after becoming the first Nigeria’s Got Talent winner.

The dancer was seen walking with coworkers in a video posted on her official TikTok page, @amarachidance8__, while fully clothed in her NYSC uniform.

In the hilarious video, she was seen being corrected by other corps members for pronouncing “Man o War” incorrectly. In response, the dancer confronted them and requested permission to pronounce the word as she pleased.

@Nonyelum Onuma said: “Wait this is Amarachi dance? God abeg i still dey school.”

@jebnifer said: “See as amarachi dey fire pidgin o.”

@Cooksc said: “Amarachi dance don become corper? Jesus my brain wan blow.”

@Omolabake said: “Abeg shey na my education slow abi wetin Amarachi dance don first me serve ahh.”

@OSCAR reacted; “How unah take Dey gather strength go for this stuff. Since 2019 I still Dey find am hard to go.”

@Alvivi reacted: “Huh how is Amarachi older than me.”

@Tamo said: “Asuu it can never be well with you.”

@Juh-liet said: “This small girl don first me serve, ah!”

@user7762862546834 said: “Amarachi don grow finish copper.”

@milly commented: “Amarachi wae I senior that time dae follow me serve?”

Watch the video below: