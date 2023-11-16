A throwback video featuring Naira Marley and the late ex-signee Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi Aloba, lying on the same bed has surfaced, sparking diverse reactions.

The video, dated October 7th, 2021, emerged amid ongoing calls for justice for Mohbad.

Wunmi Aloba was seen in the video on the same bed as Naira Marley and another singer, C-Black, at the Marlian house.

This resurfacing occurred shortly after Naira Marley’s release on bail following his nearly two-month incarceration during the investigation into Mohbad’s death.

The video has stirred speculation and debate on social media, with some questioning the nature of their relationship. Others dismissed it as a throwback from before Wunmi’s marriage to the late Mohbad.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;