Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has celebrated her husband, Fidelis Anosike on his birthday today, November 20.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful video of herself and her hubby.

In her caption, the proud wife expressed her love and affection for the celebrant, who they refer to as her “baby” and “booboo.”

Rita Dominic wished her husband a happy birthday filled with blessings, and asked God to continue to guide them in their life.

She wrote:

“To my baby..

To my booboo..

To the one I am in sync with..

I want to wish you a very happy birthday filled with all the blessings of the almighty.

May God continue to ordain your steps..

lots of love.. 💖🥰

@fidelisanosike”

See her post below:

