Wizkid, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, has revealed that he is currently on holiday in response to a fan who threatened him with the god of iron for not releasing new songs.
Earlier on Sunday, November 5, Wizkid posted on his social media page a threat made by a fan who urged the singer to release new music.
Wizkid in his initial reaction, added a laughing emoji to the post but in a fresh statement made on his Instagram page, he revealed he his currently on holiday.
He wrote: “Una papa dey holiday, make I enjoy”.
The statement of the singer further attracted attention online as many people have taken to the comment page of the post to react.
See some reactions below:
@NonyeKings: “Everybody’s GOAT.”
@PrimodialChaos: “nooo make him give us gbedu.”
@Falajamusic: “Allow Wizkid to enjoy his holiday fans.”
@OverGood_Boy: “I know one artist from PH Nigeria, that can’t go on holiday because of the slave deal he signed, let’s pray for him.”
