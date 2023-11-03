Remarkable musician Victor Anthony, also known as Victony, has helped the less fortunate by giving wheelchairs and crutches to people with disabilities.

The musician described how he spent days in a coma following a deadly vehicle accident that almost left him paraplegic.

In an attempt to give back to the disabled community in his own unique way, Victony and content maker Asherkine went door-to-door in Lagos to distribute equipment.

They took care to locate the underprivileged, who were not often able to obtain wheelchairs and crutches.

Numerous online users have hurried to the musician’s comment to offer their gratitude.

See some below:

@user9528663454442 said: who get two legs dey Waka nor no wetin God do for am , this really make me to share tears may God bless you my favorite victony 😥💙🙏

@creativity wrote: Na the kind money wey I want be this,helping people I swr💯💯🥰🥰,no be club money I Dey find,the needs is wat matter most to me,paying hospital bills

@Gloria Doyle said: This is the real deal the others should learn💯

@KamQueen3❤️ said: May God continue to bless him something Nigerian government can never do❤️

Watch video here: