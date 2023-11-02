Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and her husband, Alex Kleanson has done their traditional wedding.

Recall that the movie star recently revealed her engagement to the filmmaker.

She also surprised us with some extended reels from her marriage introduction ceremony which took place in her hometown of Anambra State.

In the video caption, the beautiful thespian revealed that her Marriage introduction took place on April 16th, 2023.

Days after sharing the good news, Ekene Umenwa and her husband has done their traditional wedding.

The wedding took place today, November 2.

Watch the videos below;

Congratulations to the beautiful couple

ALSO READ: N218 million+ debt: “Davido belongs to a cu!t and wanted to introduce me to it, i refused” – Photographer makes fresh allegation (DETAIL)