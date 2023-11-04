A middle-aged Nigerian man expressed intense anger towards a virtual bet center operator after losing a significant sum of N28,300 on a single game.

A video circulating on social media captured the gamblers’ outburst following a loss that clearly deeply affected him.

In the video, the man could be seen blaming the bet operator for displaying an attitude while he attempted to place another bet immediately after losing N28,300.

He vehemently refused to pay for the lost game and even issued threats to the virtual bet operator, daring him to come to his house for the unpaid debt.

He stated angrily,

“Do you think gamblers are foolish? Have I ever owed you money? Just N28,300; you will come and take it at my house. Whenever you see me on the road, ambush me; I will show you the kind of person I am. I am playing my game, and you’re giving me attitude. Should I show you my account balance? Do you think someone who wants to play a game does not know what they’re doing?”

Despite the man’s lengthy rant, the operator and other gamblers remained composed.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;