Adewunmi Fatai Shafau, a Nollywood makeover artiste, has shared the moment popular actress, Toyin Abraham came to her assistance when she was stranded.

Narrating her ordeal, she revealed that while leaving a party in Lagos Island, two of her car tyres got broke, with almost all of her family in the car which left her extremely terrified.

She describes how Toyin Abraham arrived right away after she called her.

According to her, Toyin Abraham lodged them in a hotel and took care of their expenses.

In her words;

“STORY TIME

So I went for a party on the island and on my way back to the house, 2 tires bursted, it was really a scary moment for us as I was there with virtually all my family, it was late at night and at some point I started thinking otherwise.

“I was still thinking of what to do before I recalled Aunty Toyin Stays close to the area I got stranded at, I quickly put a call through, in a twinkle of an eye she got to us 💃

“She calmed us down and took us straight to the hotel, took two big rooms and paid for everything we ordered For.

“Thank you So Much Abosede mi

Aunty Toyin, when you call one. Thousands will answer in your favor

You will not be found wanting ijmn

Ese Modupe ma, Maami is Immensely grateful for your kindness, Yasir Says Thank you Big Mummy we love you (Even tho I know you came there because of them)

We Are Grateful.

“And to all TOYINTITANS that saw Us last night and helped us ese adupe God bless u all.

“My love @oluwakemi_motunrayo & my babygirl @official_umukoroonome_ & @theladyjokelet thanks so much for ur concern we are fine and we are back home.

“Y’ll Should Kindly Tag Worldbest and Say a Prayer for Her.”

