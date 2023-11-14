Popular Nigerian music producer, ID Cabassa has expressed concern about the mental health of the country’s youth.

In a recent statement, he pointed out the occurrence of depression and drug addiction among young Nigerians. ID Cabassa revealed that the nation is potentially losing a generation to these plagues.

He talked about the pandemic period, when he witnessed firsthand the struggles of a top artist who battled severe depression and drug addiction.

Further emphasizing the gravity of the situation, ID Cabassa noted how societal pressures and current events in Nigeria contribute significantly to the widespread feeling of despair among the youth.

In his words:

“We are raising a generation of depressed people who are addicted to drugs. During covid, we took care of a top artist who was depressed and seriously addicted to drugs”