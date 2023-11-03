An old clip of the content makers Happie Boys boasting that they don’t require the OPM church’s assistance has surfaced after their deportation.

This occurs just a few hours after a widely shared video confirmed the trio’s expulsion from Cyprus to Nigeria.

Happie Boys had been imprisoned in Cyprus for not having student IDs due to unpaid school tuition, having turned down the endorsement of Apostle Chinyere, the OPM preacher.

Social media users make fun of the group in videos that are going viral, accusing them of benefiting from their lack of gratitude to their sponsor.

They were heard thanking the preacher and his church for their help all the way from Nigeria to Cyprus, but they were also taking more from them.

Reacting, anyicheddar stated: “The guy putting on green hoodie sound so arrogant and proud I won’t be surprised if he has a terrible character too.”

Foster93219417 said: “You know say eeh , still on still this boys wasted their chance and opportunity so many people out there are looking for, seeking for.”

Willyrep penned: “See indirect shades to your own helper . Ahh God, wetin man do man.. anyway, welcome back ….”

OLAMIDE266 wrote: “Hopefully nobody go employee you guys this time around make that suffer show you shege first.”

Sirkmayor said: “The guy on the extreme left be like lastborn. He’s being influenced by other’s decisions. Hope they came back with all those traditional wears, I get person wey e go fit wella 😂😅😂.”

