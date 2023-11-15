An asthmatic patient has expressed his deep concern over the exorbitant rise in the prices of essential medications, making it increasingly difficult for him and others like him to manage their condition.

In a viral video, the man lamented that a drug they previously purchased for N8000 now costs a staggering N52,500, and the inhaler they rely on has seen a price increase from N1500-N2000 to a disheartening N8500.

This drastic price hike is attributed to the departure of the company that manufactured these medications within Nigeria, leaving patients at the mercy of inflated import costs.

The Asthmatic patient passionately appealed to the government to recognize the plight of asthmatic patients and intervene to ensure the availability of affordable medication.

Without immediate action, many asthmatics will struggle to access the life-saving treatments they require.

Watch the video below;

