Former Big Brother Naija star, Boma Akpore, claims that the reality show has made him popular in Nigeria and abroad.

Recall that the reality star who acted in Hollywood movies before coming to the show was evicted from the ‘Shine ya eyes’ season having being accused of being intimate with his marriage female colleague, Tega Dominic.

However, speaking with journalists at the recently concluded AMAA award in Lagos State, Boma revealed that BBNaija has made him a household name and opened doors for him.

He said:

“Participating in BBNaija gave me fame. You could be talented, and people wouldn’t still know your worth. But BBNaija made me a household name in the entertainment industry.

“It made it easier for people to connect and know what I do for a living.”