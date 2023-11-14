Reality TV star Phyna recently raised concerns about privacy after she deleted videos of herself taken by a church photographer during a Sunday service she attended.

The former BBN housemate questioned her followers via a tweet, seeking their opinion on her actions.

In her post,she wrote;

“What I did in church today I want to know if I did right …. So while worshipping there came this lady that almost videoed my intestines, this lady had to back the Altar to video me and then I waved at her and told her to come closer she came i asked if I could use her phone to make the video she said yes, and I deleted the videos of me she’s been making, gave her the phone back and told her not to video me again, during worship not praises… what happened to PRIVACY 🤦🏼‍♀️ 💃🏼phyna everywhere chineke mo😫”

In response, many of her followers supported her decision, emphasizing the importance of privacy and stating that she did the right thing by deleting the videos from the photographer’s phone.

