A man made a lot of people jealous by giving her a money bouquet, shoes, bags, wigs, and ₦6 million in cash while proposing to her.

In the video, the man took his sweetheart inside a gift-filled room and got down on one knee to propose.

Following her acceptance of his proposal, the woman was given gift boxes by her partner.

A money bouquet, wigs, purses, shoes, ₦6 million in cash, and many other items were among the gifts.

Many people flocked to the post’s comment section to congratulate the couple, hoping they might receive the same treatment.

See some reactions below:

Cruise $$: “‎What will happen if she says NO?”

Clear_Stone: “‎congrats sis. and to us who have never had this experience. may we never be broke and may we have enough to take care of ourselves beautifully.”

chilly baby: “‎for us who are dating onions let’s gather here we have a wonderful meeting.”

Amber Lucy: “‎No be by just to say God when… I feel no be anyhow lady dey get this surprise, she would have done a lot to deserve this.”

@Blessing17: “‎Some lady are just lucky sha my own na breakfast them Dey always safe me when them make it.”

user5220681475453: “‎but all these money, does the man take it/some back or she actually takes its all, cos!!!”

zeenah: “‎How much they wan spend on wedding day only proposal 6 million.”

Akua Pinky: “‎My fellow trees pls gather here. we have a meeting.”

quin vee 25: “‎congratulations. God bless me with a caring man too.”

raytrobet: “‎I just a responsible guy don’t worry I will organize all dis in ur name.”

‎@DIMEJI: “God Please grant him success in all he does,give him favors in all business he lay his hands on.”

WATCH VIDEO: