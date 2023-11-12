Sonia, Odion Ighalo’s ex-wife, has thrown shade at a certain narcissist who has refused to move on after realizing she will not be returning to him.

Sonia and Odion Ighalo married in 2009, and their relationship hit challenging times in 2019, leading to their divorce.

In a post she recently made on her status, she said that panic has set in for a certain narcissist who thought she would come begging him.

he added that she’s not sorry for how the certain guy feels.

She wrote:

“When a narcissist realizes you aren’t coming back – the panic sets in Sorry Not Sorry Bro”

Reacting, nsisong_ikon said: “Na from the harshtags you go know who bitter”

mercymillie__ wrote: “Everybody go move on last last. Life continues”

sandypreneur wrote; “It is well with couples in this generation”

orleodinero_inb said: “This woke movement is why you are all losing it.”

phd.dropout said: “The truth is, she’s finding it difficult to bag someone who’s bigger than him. Anyway take for your tears”

lekan_show wrote: “Obviously she’s pained”

