Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney, has thrilled fans with a peek into his lavish lifestyle.

He hinted at adding another luxurious Maybach to his car collection through a series of Snapchat posts.

White Money teased followers with glimpses of the new Maybach’s interior, suggesting a grand unveiling soon. Playful captions like “this one go loud, no worry” and “do not be coming home, baby” added to the excitement.

This isn’t his first foray into automotive opulence. Earlier in March, he made waves by acquiring a Maybach Bent, celebrating the milestone on Instagram with a post exclaiming “miracle no dey tire Jesus” while affectionately kissing his new car.

He also shared his excitement on Twitter with a simple yet impactful “new whip alert.”Whitemoney’s Big Brother journey not only involved winning but also building significant relationships and alliances.