Sensational Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has explained why 2023 has been a relatively quiet year for him musically.

The singer who had an impressive global run between 2021 and 2022 following the release of his global hit song ‘Peru’ said he decided to take the time for himself to learn and grow.

Fireboy noted how important artist needs to grow and step down from all the craziness.

In his words:

“this year is one of those years where it’s necessary for artiste to grow and step down from all the craziness. 2023 has been a year of learning and growth for me as a person and as an artiste.

“I’m just really grateful for the journey. When people say be grateful for the journey, I think this year has been that year for me.

“Sometimes, it’s okay to step out from being an artiste and just realise that you’re human as well. With an actual life, with real problems just like everybody else.

“And this year has really taught me to appreciate all those things. But this year has been rather quiet for me so it’s also giving me more time to spend more time with family at home in Lagos, Nigeria.”