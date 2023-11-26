Renowned comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth opens up on the reason his colleague AY Makun won’t be performing at his Lagos show this Sunday.

The two heavyweights in the comedy industry had earlier in the year squashed their 17-year-old beef over an incident which caused them to quarrel for over a decade, avoiding and refusing to speak with each other.

He said that AY Makun wouldn’t be performing or making an appearance at the event which is set to hold at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, because the event is scripted.

In his words:

“AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing they just came into the country about a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.”