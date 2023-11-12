Organisers of the prestigious Grammy awards have implied that Nigerian superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is the biggest artist in Africa.

As part of a statement published on their website recently, to specifically congratulate the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker and other nominees for the inaugural category of Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys.

The Grammys pointed out Burna Boy’s significance, stating his prominent collaborations with global stars like Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

The statement read:

“There’s not a bigger star in Afrobeats, or even the whole of Africa itself, than Burna Boy. He nabbed two consecutive Best Global Album GRAMMY nods for his albums Twice as Tall and African Giant, and he’s also collaborated with global stars such as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.”