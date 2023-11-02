BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura has cried out over dishonesty in relationships.

In a now-deleted post on Snapchat, the reality star wondered why people can’t be honest with each other.

Beauty Tukura also wondered why people lie in relationships, especially in situations where honesty is deserved.

She is saying that dishonesty is destructive to relationships and erodes trust.

“Why can’t people be honest in relationships? Why is the first instinct to lie in situations that deserve honesty?” Beauty wrote.

Hours after deleting this post, Beauty deactivated her Instagram and Twitter pages, leaving her fans wondering what’s going on.

See the post below:

