Popular Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has questioned Nigerian celebrities on their love for staying quiet about the country’s economic situation till things get worse.

The screen goddess, while lamenting over the economy, questioned why celebrities are now speaking up about the increase in the standard of living. She wondered if they were complaining or pretending and trying to feel relatable to the masses.

Sonia Ogiri further questioned why they remain silent when they’re supposed to speak up until things become bad.

She said:

“I laugh in Swahili. Why are some celebrities speaking up now about the hike in foodstuff? Una dey whine una sef or just complaining so ordinary Nigeria go think. Say you dey feel wetin them dey feel? Why do some Nigerian celebrities keep mute when they’re supposed to speak up at the right time before things become b*d? Why medicine after death? Stop deserving the poor Nigerians with the narrative of you’re also suffering hardship.

Things are so hard in Nigeria for common Nigerians”.

