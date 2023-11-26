Ruth Eze, a prominent Nollywood actress has said she can never marry a male colleague in the movie industry.

Ruth Eze, while admitting that she can settle down with a filmmaker revealed that different girls often bring food to actors, even the married ones, while on set.

According to her, if the public has the opportunity to see the lifestyles of some Nollywood actors when on a movie set, they might not have anything to do with them.

She said:

“I can never marry a colleague. I can marry a filmmaker, but not an actor. If you see the things they do on set while filming, even the married ones, you wouldn’t want to have anything to do with them. Other girls come to look for them, and some even bring food.

“Imagine filming in Enugu and your family is in Asaba; you would see girls bringing food to them on set. Imagine being in love with such an actor and witnessing that. The only colleague I would have loved to get married to is already married.”