Nollywood actress Ruth Eze openly discussed her reservations about marrying a fellow male actor in the industry.
In an interview with PUNCH, she expressed willingness to wed a filmmaker but firmly ruled out the idea of marrying another actor.
Her reasons centered around a perceived lack of respect, citing instances where actresses, whether single or married, bring food to actors on set.
Ruth found this practice disrespectful and highlighted the behind-the-scenes lifestyle of some Nollywood actors during shoots, suggesting that if the public knew more about it, they might reconsider any affiliation with them.
In her words;
“I can never marry a colleague. I can marry a filmmaker, but not an actor. If you see the things they do on set while filming, even the married ones, you wouldn’t want to have anything to do with them. Other girls come to look for them, and some even bring food.”
“Imagine filming in Enugu and your family is in Asaba; you would see girls bringing food to them on set. Imagine being in love with such an actor and witnessing that. The only colleague I would have loved to get married to is already married “.
