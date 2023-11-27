Nollywood actress Ruth Eze openly discussed her reservations about marrying a fellow male actor in the industry.

In an interview with PUNCH, she expressed willingness to wed a filmmaker but firmly ruled out the idea of marrying another actor.

Her reasons centered around a perceived lack of respect, citing instances where actresses, whether single or married, bring food to actors on set.

Ruth found this practice disrespectful and highlighted the behind-the-scenes lifestyle of some Nollywood actors during shoots, suggesting that if the public knew more about it, they might reconsider any affiliation with them.

In her words;