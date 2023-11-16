Sonia ighalo, the wife of popular Nigerian footballer Odion Jude Ighalo, has revealed why she left her marriage.

Sonia took to her Instagram page to disclose that she decided to leave the marriage for the sake of her children and not because she doesn’t want to fight for her man.

The mother of three added that married women should make sure that they do not allow any mother-in-law step into and control their homes.

She wrote:

“I also want to use this opportunity to encourage every woman out there. I read a few of your messages… Sis, let no one intimidate you, let no evil MIL control your home. Stand up for yourself and your children. Remember, Luke 10:19 says GOD has given us power to tread against scorpions and serpents. Be prayerful, trust me. If not for prayers and my boldness, I would have been forgotten by now. I chose to walk out of my marriage not because I was tired of fighting but because I chose my children over marriage. Remember, I got married at 19, and I invested so much in my marriage as a real African woman who would do anything to see her husband succeed.

Flashback to when a famous Naija actress who married an Edo man came to the house in 2018. She called me aside and said, “Sonia, be very prayerful.” Those who

have the spirit to see beyond the physical would understand what she meant. I laughed, but within me, I said they cannot kill an ONLY CHILD who has an assignment on earth. I hear people saying she’s pained and broke bla bla bruh, go ask them, I was born witha SILVERSPOON.

I promise to open a platform in the future to help and

encourage women who are going through hell in their marital home. They need to speak up. Remember,

marriage Is to enjoy, not to endure. Thanks once again for your kind words and prayers. God bless you all.”

See her post below: