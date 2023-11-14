Nollywood superstar, Shaffy Bello has revealed that she doesn’t have any regrets over her divorce and leaving her family in the United States.

The movie star, who had in previous statements declared that her biggest regret in life was her marriage, changed her mind after reconnecting with her children.

She said she used to be concerned about leaving her husband and children in the United States, but not any longer.

In her words:

“I don’t think I’ve any regrets in life. One of the biggest things I used to think was a regret was leaving my ex-husband and children in the U.S and coming to Nigeria and losing all of that.

“Years later, my children came and we were talking. We always sit and talk. So, I started telling my children about things. And one of my kids, my daughter, told me, which was even more important to me, ‘Mummy, I’m so glad you did what you did. Because seeing you going to get your dream, it made me realised that I should go get it. At your age, you can do this? That means I can do it, there’s no limitation.’

“That [divorce] used to be my regret but look at how God turned it around. So, it’s no longer a regret.”