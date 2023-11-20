Popular Nigerian musician, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun has disclosed why he decided not to reveal his mother’s identity for years.

Mayorkun, during a chat with actor, Taymesan on Saturday, explained that the reason was because he wanted to work hard on his own, not trying to get favours because of his mother.

The ‘Lowkey’ crooner noted that when he was at the university, he never made it known that his mother, actress Toyin Adewale was a popular movie star.

He said:

“Growing up, my brother and I didn’t like the fact that our mom was a popular actress because we wanted freedom, but with her fame came fake attention and all.

“I hated being treated differently, not because you like me but because I am Toyin Adewale’s son.

“Even in my university, people didn’t know she was my mother for four years. I was intentional about this.

“My mum brought food to me at school once, and a girl saw her. I quickly ran to her to get what she came with just so no one else saw her.”