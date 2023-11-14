In a recent podcast video alongside reality TV star Doyin, Nigerian singer Iyanya delved into his preference for monogamy in relationships.

He openly discussed his commitment to staying faithful to a single woman, attributing his choice to the financial strain that comes with juggling multiple partners.

According to Iyanya, the complexities of maintaining numerous relationships demand significant investments of time, effort, and resources.

He emphasized that managing even one relationship can be financially burdensome, let alone entertaining multiple partners simultaneously.

This perspective on the financial implications of infidelity has stirred a wide array of reactions among netizens across various social media platforms.

Some applauded Iyanya’s dedication to monogamy and resonated with his insights into the costly nature of sustaining multiple relationships, sparking discussions on the dynamics and challenges within modern relationships.

