Sensational Afrobeats singer, Charles Chibueze Chukwu better known as Crayon, has thanked God that he did not ‘blow’ in 2019 when Don Jazzy signed him to the music label.

He said having a successful music career now is more satisfying than it would have been in 2019, and he just had to be patient and bid his time.

The ‘Ijo Labalaba’ crooner stated this through his official Twitter account as he noted that God was probably testin him like Job in the bible.

Crayon added that now that he’s a buzzing artiste, he is “coming for everythin like a comet.”

He wrote;

“Omo thank God say I no blow 2019 when I came out!!! Na now sweet pass! Jesus!!!! I had to wait bro I had to wait !!

“God tested my patience like job in the Bible !!!! Now ehnnn I’m coming for everything like a comet!!! Mo ti blowww kpaaaaa!!! 🥰📈😤😤”