Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, better known as Reminisce has disclosed why he took a break from the music space.

The 42-year-old hip-hop artist who made his much-awaited comeback after seven years with the release of his highly anticipated album “ATSG, Vol. 1,” disclosed during a chitchat on the zero conditions podcast that his career was taking up all of his time and that, although living with his kids, he hardly ever saw or noticed changes in his house.

In his words:

“There were times I didn’t see my kids for 4 days but we lived together. When I get back, they’re in school…

“One of the reasons I actually did take a step back. Let me tell you this story. Some years back, my wife changed the entire setup of our house.”

“It was around that period when I was dropping albums every year and touring. My house painting was changed for almost two years and I didn’t notice.”

“That was when I realised that I need to take a step back and be will my family. Family over everything.”