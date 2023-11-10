Buzzing Nigerian producer turned singer, John Saviours Udomboso, popularly known as Young John, has revealed why he prefers to be with multiple women.

He said he does not believe in monogamy, and such way of life, is what many regular people, not just celebrities practice.

During the latest episode of Toke Moments with media personality, Toke Makinwa, the ‘Extra cool’ crooner stressed that his “free” nature prevented him from settling for just one woman.

In his words:

“I don’t want to be limited to just one woman. I am just free. Contrary to the popular belief that musicians and entertainers are promiscuous, everybody is engaging in these things. They’re simply not as visible about it. Musicians, however, have their lives on display, so everyone sees what they do.

“My polygamous nature isn’t because of the industry I’m in. Ever since I was a young boy, I used to question everything. I’d ask why it has to be one man, one woman. Since then, I’ve always wanted to explore different routes. I don’t want to say fantasies.”