Popular Nollywood actress, Georgina Ibeh, has opined that a man that forces a woman to sacrifice her career for him does not like her.

She said if a woman decides to stop chasing her dreams or quit her job all because she wants to satisfy a man, she will end being unhappy for the rest of her life.

The screen goddess stated this in an interview with Saturday Beats where she also pointed out that divorce is common everywhere and that it’s not only persistent in Nollywood industry.

She said: “Everyone faces relationship issues but any man who comes into your life and wants to stop your career doesn’t like you. If you stop what you love doing because of a man, you will not be happy for the rest of your life. Many people think actresses can’t stay in marriages because of the things happening in the movie industry. They forget that divorce happens everywhere in the world.”