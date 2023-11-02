Actress and presenter Lolo1, whose real name is Omotunde Adebowale-David, has finally discussed the factors that caused her marriage to fail.

In an interview with TVC, the mother of four who is single stated that marriage had been a “make or mar situation” for her because life had other plans.

“Well for me, life happened. A lot of times people go into marriage with a little bit of understanding of what they really are going into. And they don’t have a clear picture. Unfortunately, their lives unfold during the marriage and it is like a make-or-mar situation. I think that’s what happened to me,” she said.

Going further, she disclosed that, while having originally intended to be a television presenter, her move from law to the media had been unforeseen and that she had dabbled in radio presenting.

She also disclosed her intention to start experimenting and learning about music.