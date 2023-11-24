Nollywood actress, Shola Kosoko has shared her opinion on the recent trend of divorces.

The beautiful mother of three, in an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, took a stance on divorce, especially when it affects one’s life. She noted how when a woman is in a critical situation, she gets advice from different angles, but it is left for her to pick one.

Using a popular Yoruba adage, she stated that women should be able to decide on their own while adding that no marriage is worth one’s life.

In her words:

“I would say that advice will come from different angles and advice will vary. There is a Yoruba adage that says ‘If someone faces you, you should face them too”. It simply means you can take A advice, take B advice but when it comes to a point, you should be able to decide”.