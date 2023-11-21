Uti Nwachukwu, a prominent Nollywood actor and model has blamed women as the reason gay men marry women to hide their sexuality.

The former Big Brother Africa winner, who is known for being outspoken said women bullying men who have come out of the closet is the reason men choose to remain in the closet and marry women.

The 41-year-old TV personality said this in response to an Instagram user who wrote: “More men need to come out of the closet! And stop fooling women!”

Uti replied: “And more women need to stop bullying the ones who have come out of the closet! The more shame you give to men the more they will marry women to cover up. Choice is yours.”