Diminutive Ghanaian actor, Don Little has revealed that he has slept with many women.

He made this shocking revelation in a recent interview with Delay.

According to him, he has lost count of the number of ladies he has slept with since he became a celebrity.

Don Little also explained that typically, women take the initiative to approach him, rather than the other way around.

He mentioned that he primarily connects with these women through social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Instagram.

The actor also said that he usually meets his dates and kisses them in a hotel room to avoid gossip.

He also said that he can find a cheap hotel room for 30ghc for a short time.

Don Little, when asked if the ladies enjoyed it,stated that all he wants is to ejaculate.

He added that once he reaches that limit, he doesn’t care about how the ladies feel.

