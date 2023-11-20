Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa, has said a powerful prayer for her husband, Alex Kleanson, on his birthday.

Sharing photos of them praying together, the actress invoked blessings upon her man and declared that he is destined for greatness.

She declared that anyone who blesses the movie producer will be blessed in return, and anyone who curses him will be cursed.

On his birthday, Ekene Umenwa professed her undying love for her husband, who she described as her king.

She wrote;

“He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains Favour from God @kleanson I decree upon your life you are blessed forever amen 🙏

Whoever blesses you online and offline is blessed forever and WHOEVER CURSES YOU ONLINE AND OFFLINE IS CURSED FOREVER AMEN 🙏

Kings will come to the rising of your star amen 🙏

What stopped other men. Will never stop you amen 🙏

I love you my king forever and more 💯❤️🙏

Happy birthday my kind the crown over my head 🙏❤️”

See below:

ALSO READ: “A son with a good heart” – Kanayo O. Kanayo pen heartwarming note to his son his 22nd birthday, lists his admirable qualities