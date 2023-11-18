Onyebuchi Ojieh, better known by his stage name Buchi, a Nigerian comedian, has once again called out his estranged wife’s family over a custody battle.

The comedian revealed on his Instagram page that his ex-inlaws are demanding exorbitant sums from him before seeing him.

According to him, they asked him to pay for access to his daughter, citing child welfare, and he agreed; however, they are now demanding more.

He stated that they reduced his communication with his daughter from twice a week to 1 video call and now voice note, and to worsen it, they always block him after every call until he yields to their demand.

“Mr n Mrs SALAMI .. wake UP!! U people asked me to pay to have access but it’s “child welfare “.. that anything I have I should pay first .. i paid the money .. una say e no reach more access is more money abi? 2ice communication a week is now 1 video call then vn abi? u can only call with ur fone .. u block me after every call until I don beg abi? Okay, make una take I can’t meet ur offer… I work in Naira .. if it’s hard for you return my kids PLEASE!! gather ur evidence i have mine pls @james_fadel @febidahosa do u have friends in RCCG? pls Look into this matter because it’s going to be a movement very soon”.

In another post, he expressed how tired he is of being strong, however, nothing would still him from fighting for his children.

“My lovely child .. am tired of being strong .. NO FORCE IN THE WORLD WILL STOP ME.. The storm is coming .. I need to know why I can’t talk to my baby”.

Taking to his comment section, many drummed support for him, questioning why women use their kids against their estranged partners.

One Vee Vogee wrote, “As you’re praying to get married, don’t forget to include getting married into a good family

One Jojo Store wrote, “Don’t understand why a parent will deprive a father from seeing his own child after separation but the man will still cater for the child

One The Victorious Chisom wrote, “I don’t understand why children have to suffer from the misunderstanding from their parents

One Mr Btm wrote, “Men please speak out and stop dying in silence. Men are truly going through a lot

One Joan Odenu wrote, “Love the fact that men are longer leaving their kids for their wives totally after separation cos some men will say, when they’re grown, they will look for me

One Zainab Garba wrote, “Why are ur wives denying u guys access to ur kids for God’s sake?”.