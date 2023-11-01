BBNaija All-stars winner, Ilebaye has written a heartfelt letter to her fans, the Bayetribes.

Recall that yesterday, the fans showered her with many gifts.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ilebaye appreciated her fans for their support, dedication, and kindness.

The reality star expressed her gratitude for the thoughtful gifts they gave her, and for the way they inspire her to be her true self.

She ended the letter by calling them the heartbeat of her journey, which is a beautiful and meaningful way to describe the importance of her fans to her.

In her words:

“Dear Bayetribe, your support and dedication means the world to me. I’m deeply grateful for each and everyone of you.

Thank you for your kindness and the effort you put into choosing the perfect gifts. Your thoughtfulness touched my heart and made me feel so special.

You inspire me to do what I love and you encourage me to keep being myself unapologetically.

Thank you again for being the heartbeat of my journey.

With love,

Your Gen Z baddie ❤️”

See below;

ALSO READ: “We are still counting on your prayers and unwavering support” – Mr Ibu gives update on his health as he undergoes 5 successful surgeries