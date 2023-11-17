Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola David has fired back at people who criticize the outfits worn by celebrities.

Doyin took to her Twitter account to voice out her displeasure at those who feel entitled to their own opinions about other people’s choice of outfits.

She stated that just because a person is on TV does not give people the right to dictate what they wear.

She said:



“Why do you think your opinion counts on what someone should or shouldn’t wear? Like who are you? What position do you hold in their life? Just because you watched them on TV you think you have the right to tell them how to dress? I put it to you that you are insane!.”

