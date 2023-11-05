Nollywood actress and Irokotv CEO, Mary Remmy Njoku has penned a touching tribute to her late sister, Eucharia Remmy.

The beautiful mother of three, via an Instagram post, stated precisely that 12 years ago at this time, she got a call about the demise of her sister, leaving her by herself.

She disclose that she has dedicated the remainder of her life to becoming the Super Sister she would always be proud of since, in her words, the loss of her older sister left a vacuum that was nearly impossible to fill.

In her words: “Exactly this time, 12yrs ago, someone called my phone. Boko Haram!!

And you are Gone! I was alone.

I still am. Alone.

Cos you left a void almost impossible to fill. And I devoted the rest of my life to being the Super Sister you will forever be proud of. So, NWAKAEGO REMMY here are few updates…

* I made the prestigious Forbes List as 50 most Influential women in Africa!! The same FORBES o! If you were here, you for sew Aso Ebi for the mata🤣🤣. DCC for tire for you 😂

* The company I founded (ROK) is growing bigger.

* I hit my yearly target in 7months! And set a new one for myself ✌🏿️✌🏿️

* Invested in some of the best film equipments in the world!

* Started making content for Bigger screens

* Signed new Deals with big firms.

* Featured in 3 of my movies this year ( you always wanted me to continue Acting)

* Made a new friend😉 ( could have used your vetting skills)

* Jason and I are still together. Infact, he married me again last year. Same Annoying Jason 🤣.

* Obinna is 10 now. Kaego 8 and looking more like you. And Nnenna is straight A student.

* I visited Maldives 2ce last year. It’s looks as good as the pictures we saw on magazines.

* I still don’t like crabs, if you were here, I still wouldn’t eat it with you.

* I got my grey hair before 40! 2 strands✌🏿️✌🏿️🤣🤣

Till will meet again. Miss you Bestie🙌🏿🙌🏿

#rip #ripEuchariaRemmy”