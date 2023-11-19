Nollywood couple, Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, November 19.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress expressed gratitude for her husband’s love and support.

She described Freddie as a proof that God listened to her prayers, and she thanks him for providing for her, protecting her, and making her a priority.

The proud wife also appreciated the movie star for giving her 100% princess treatment.

On their anniversary, Peggy Ovire professed her undying love for Freddie Leonard.

In her words;

“I am thankful for a Love like this till ♾️.

You my husband is a proof that God listened to my prayers when I asked him of what I wanted in a man .

Thank you for Praying, providing, protecting & making our family a priority above every other thing.

Thank you for giving me 100% princess treatment 😍. Keep it up oh

Happy 1 year Anniversary baby, till the wheels fall off Babeski @freddieleonard ♥️♥️😍 I LOVE YOU te amour

#meettheleonards2022″.

See below;

