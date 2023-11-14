Sonia, the former wife of footballer Jude Ighalo, publicly aired grievances about their relationship, revealing his alleged infidelity with popular personalities from Big Brother Naija and the entertainment industry.

In a lengthy social media post, she detailed her significant role in supporting Ighalo’s football career, including aiding his move to the UK to join Watford F.C., which she claimed his agency could confirm.

Highlighting her involvement in supporting Ighalo during the recent Nations Cup tournament amid their challenges in Russia, Sonia unexpectedly disclosed the footballer’s admissions about his romantic involvements with various women.

These included celebrities from Big Brother Naija, actresses, and a renowned DJ, exposing Ighalo’s alleged affairs outside their marriage.

